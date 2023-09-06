Current state of EC under Jean Mensa is a threat to Ghana's democracy — Otokunor

"The very first one was in 2020. A national security report suggested that the threat to our security; the most significant threat to our security was the Electoral Commission," Otokunor said on TV XYZ in reaction to the 2020 elections and how Jean Mensa failed to collate accurate figures was problematic.

He recounted how the National Security Minister reacting to a report invited the EC and the various political parties into a meeting to settle the impasse between the electoral management body and some aggrieved political parties.

Speaking on the NDC's decision to boycott the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) following the outcome of the 2020 elections, Otokunor described the EC as being corrupted by the NPP government.

He said the EC boss sometimes neglects suggestions of various parties because "the government [Nana Addo] has corrupted that institution."