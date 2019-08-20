This, he said, will bring efficiency by reducing government expenditure and help balance the budget.

Mahama said the reduction of the number of ministers will make no difference to the already lacklustre performance of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking during a closed door meeting with some disappointed business owners and importers in his office on Monday, he noted, in reaction to concerns about government’s increasing budget overruns that, "there can be no justification for some of the ministerial portfolios created by this administration."

"The Senior Minister, Minister of State in the Office of Vice President, Minister of State in the Office of Senior Minister, Ministers for Procurement, Monitoring and Evaluation, Business Development, Special Initiatives, Aviation, Railway Development are all an unnecessary charge on the public purse," Mahama stated.

He also argued that with the completion of the creation of new regions, the Ministry for Regional Reorganization has been rendered redundant.

Mahama further called for the reduction in the number of ministers responsible for Security.

Mahama described as unconscionable the appointment of over 60 Deputy Ministers and pledged to drastically cut the size of government if Ghanaians give him their mandate to serve a second term from January 2021.

123 ministers serving under Nana Addo

The number of ministers serving under the Nana Addo has jumped from 110 to 123 ministers.

This follows the appointment ministers and deputy ministers to the six newly created regions.

13 more names were added as ministers-designate and deputy ministers-designates for the new regions. The current administration now has 35 ministers more than its predecessor led by John Mahama which had 88 ministers.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) then in opposition, criticised the number of persons serving as ministers in the Mahama government.

They argued that the number could be reduced to 20 if the NDC administration was bold about cutting down spending and saving the national purse.