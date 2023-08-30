Cut the waste by reducing gov't size — Kwabena Agyepong tells Nana Addo

Kwabena Agyepong who secured 6 votes in the just-ended super delegates conference of the NPP urged Nana Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to take proactive steps in curbing what he refers to as "waste in the system."

In an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, he admonished the President to cut the coat according to his size.

"Live within our means...We've got to look at some of these things. Cut the waste in the system; reduce the government size like I believe we should for a country of 31 million people and then we can continue to jaw-jaw," he added.

Agyepong encouraged Ghanaians to support one another.