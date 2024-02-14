Dakoa Newman: Here are 5 interesting things to know about the new Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu was also relieved of her duties and the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman replaces her.

We profiled the affable Dakoa Newman and what the qualities she’ll bring to this sensitive Ministry.

Here are 5 things to know about her:

Educational Background and Certifications: Dakoa Newman has an impressive educational background, including a first degree in Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a master’s degree in Programme and Project Management from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. Additionally, she holds prestigious certifications as a Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Risk Management Professional (RMP) from the Project Management Institute, USA.

This diverse educational portfolio underscores her commitment to continuous learning and professional development in her field.

Career in Project Management: Newman has a notable career in project management, having worked on significant projects such as the West Hills Mall, Ecobank Head Office Ridge, Achimota Mall, and Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3 Projects as the resident construction project manager.

Her journey began as a project officer at BuildHaap Ghana, showcasing her rise through the ranks in the project management field.

Political Achievements: In the 7th December 2020 parliamentary elections, Dakoa Newman made history by becoming the first female Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South Constituency. This achievement not only marks a significant milestone in her career but also serves as an inspiration for women aiming to make an impact in the political arena.

Parliamentary Contributions and Advocacy: As a member of the Education and Public Accounts Committees of the 8th Parliament of Ghana, Newman is actively involved in shaping policy and oversight. Furthermore, her role as the organizer of the Disability Caucus highlights her commitment to enhancing collaboration with various stakeholders to improve national policy and raise awareness on disability rights, demonstrating her dedication to inclusive governance.

Personal Interests and Advocacies: Beyond her professional and political endeavors, Dakoa Newman is an advocate for social welfare, poverty alleviation, and women empowerment, showcasing her

commitment to making a tangible impact on society. Her personal interests include being an ardent reader and a football enthusiast, particularly as a supporter of the Barcelona football club. This blend of interests and advocacies reflects a well-rounded individual who values both intellectual growth and leisure, balancing her personal passions with her professional and political commitments.

Newman's dedication to social causes and her efforts to champion women's empowerment and disability rights indicate a deep-seated commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged and marginalized in society.

