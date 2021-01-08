The NDC scribe singled out the party’s chief whip in Parliament, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region for praise.

“Muntaka did what was right, and must be given a national award,” Mr. Asiedu Nketiah during a press conference in Accra on Friday, January 8, 2021.

He further opined that the NDC as a political party will continue to fight in the right manner to ensure the country’s democracy is not subverted by any group of individuals.

General Mosquito added that the NDC will continue to fight for the country to ensure the NPP does not take Ghanaians for granted.

He stated categorically at the presser that the NDC will not recognise Nana Akufo-Addo as President of the country until all issues surrounding the December 7, 2020 elections are resolved.

“Let me state without any equivocation that the NDC shall not recognize Mr Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana until all issues surrounding his flawed elections are satisfactorily resolved,” General Secretary of the NDC said.

The conduct of Members of Parliament have been questioned following the violence and disorder that ensued on the floor of the House on Thursday during the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

Following the disorder and chaos on the floor of Parliament, soldiers stormed the House over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.

The election went into a near-violent hold up after leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.

But eventually a vote was cast to choose between the NDC’s candidate, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and the NPP’s Mike Aaron Ocquaye.

Mr. Bagbin defeated Mr. Ocquaye by 138 votes to 136.