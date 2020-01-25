There has been strong resistance to the compilation of a new register by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its allied political parties.

The NDC has threatened to occupy the offices of the commission if it does not rescind its decision to compile a fresh electoral register.

The EC's Eminent Advisory Committee has proposed to meet all the political parties on Thursday, January 30, to address the stand-off over the compilation of a new voters' register.

However, according to the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, the meeting will not change it decision regarding the register.

"You can’t get consensus anywhere; it can never happen and it will never happen. If we want to get consensus before we act, then we will never act," he said.

“We have our programme; we will explain to them and then we move on with the programme,” he stated, adding “there is no doubt about us doing the registration,” he added.