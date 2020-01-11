The demonstration, “Tikusayi demonstration”, will start from the Jubilee Park (Police Park) at 6am on Saturday, going through – Police runabout – Prisons Canteen – PK Gombila – Choggu runabout – Central Market – Aboaboo Traffic, and reconvening at the Police Park, a statement issued by the organizers say.

The group recalled the its press conference on Monday 6th January, 2020 at which its canvassed “several cogent reasons against the needless attempt by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 elections and outlined a series of protest actions that we will be embarking on to reject same."

Following the conference, the IPRNA says it has been compelled to mobilize the ordinary tax payer, "whose resources are about to be plundered by the EC through this needless and wasteful new register venture, to hit the principal streets of Tamale to protest against this inglorious decision."

“Having complied with all laid down procedures of law, we wish to inform the general public that the demonstration would come off as scheduled. And, we call on the good people of Tamale and its environs to join us in this resistance to drum home the voice of the people”, said the statement.

It said “In spite of firm assurances from the Ghana Police Service relative to security for the demonstration, the IPRNA has picked intel that some unscrupulous thugs belonging to the ruling NPP are planning to infiltrate our ranks and cause commotion during the demonstration. We wish to sound a word of caution to all such persons, to completely abandon any such idea as we are more than prepared, to fish them out and deal with them in accordance with law. And, we call on the Ghana Police Service to up their game and tighten security for tomorrow’s demonstration so as to avert this evil plan.”