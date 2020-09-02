She said hawkers and tenants occupying sections of the land intended for the road where ejected harshly.

Speaking to Pulse Ghana, the NDC aspirant said the way the contractor went about the ejection is very heartbreaking.

"If you see the way they went about it, it will break your heart. If you are delaying in moving your items they use their excavators to remove the doors of the containers and leave your goods out in the open".

"People had to employ security each day to guard their goods till they were able to properly relocate their things", she added.

She said most of the people that were ejected have already suffered loses to their businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic and its associated lockdown.

"The people whose businesses have been demolished because of the expansion of the road are suffering because they just came from a lockdown and just when they thought everything was okay to start working, they demolish their structures."

She accused the Akufo-Addo government of trying to deceive the people because the December 7 election is near.

Naa Momo said cutting sods or digging grounds for projects is an easy thing to do, but completing the actual project is what's important.

In the Krowor Constituency, she said they are yet to have a feel of government's 'Year of Roads' mantra.

"There is something you see people do, that is deceive the people some few months to elections, I have worked in the development sector so I have so much honesty when I'm dealing with the people."

"We in the NDC don't go round cutting sods, that's an easier thing to do. Construct the roads and let the people benefit from it."

Dr Bawumia at the sod cutting

On August 15, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for construction of the Teshie-Nungua beach road.

The 26.6 km project, which cost an estimated $100 million, is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Explaining the details of the project, Dr Bawumia said there would be a three-tier interchange at the Nungua barrier to address congestion problems road users were experiencing.

He said the stretch between La and Tema was critical as it served as a primary link that gave access to historic communities such as Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, Sakumono and the Tema Harbour.

He said its improvement came with major benefits for both residents of the communities along the belt and the country at large.