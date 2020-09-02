He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) only come to power to use their intelligence to create, loot, and share from the country's coffers adding that they "steal state resources".

Dr Steve Mateaw

He expressed disappointment in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his failed corruption fight.

According to him, the government has not done enough to fight the canker in the country.

"This government has not really inspired confidence in the fight against corruption. We have not seen any serious commitment to tackle it," he said in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM.