The poster with colors similar to that of the ruling NPP has four hands holding each other, signifying unity, as her symbol.

Her poster promises jobs, unity, and empowerment with 'Power to do more' as her political mantra.

Joycelyn Andoh was one of the three persons who filed their nominations to contest the primaries and subsequently went for vetting.

The rest included the incumbent George Mireku Duker and Frimpomaa Ayensu, daughter of a former DCE for the area.

Some members of the party filed 15 petitions against her, making her the "most wanted" aspirant in the Western Region.

Though she wrote a letter to the vetting committee to address the petitions against her, she was disqualified.

A source at her camp explained to Accra-based 3FM that Joy Joycelyn Andoh will not go to court to contest the decision since the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party has already upheld the decision of the vetting committee.

The source added: "That court journey can be very winding, acrimonious and lead to so many unpleasant things that our opponents the NDC can use against us in the 2020 elections. We want to avoid that because the party is still in our hearts and want to see it remain in government."