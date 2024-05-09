Okudzeto had defended former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah's practice of keeping large sums of money at home.
Domelevo slams Okudzeto for endorsing Cecilia Dapaah's practice of keeping cash at home
Daniel Domelevo, the former Auditor General, criticized Council of State member Sam Okudzeto's remarks, labeling them as regrettable.
Speaking out against the tide of criticism targeting Dapaah, Okudzeto adamantly asserted that there exists no legal framework that condemns the act of keeping cash at home.
Okudzeto, who is also a former president of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), stated that Dapaah is not required to explain the origin of the funds found in her house during a TV3 interview.
He emphasized that accusations of wrongdoing must be substantiated with concrete evidence before being levied against an individual.
He further criticized what he sees as a double standard in Ghanaian society, pointing out the lack of scrutiny towards individuals who flaunt wealth through extravagant construction projects without proper accountability.
But Domelevo in an interview on Joy News insisted that Cecilia Dapaah keeping that amount of money at home is questionable.
"I find it unfortunate...my position will not be based on law, but at least being a public figure and a leader in government talking about ensuring that we all use the financial sector, keeping that amount of money in the house may not be legally wrong, but I think it is questionable," he noted.
