ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Domelevo slams Okudzeto for endorsing Cecilia Dapaah's practice of keeping cash at home

Emmanuel Tornyi

Daniel Domelevo, the former Auditor General, criticized Council of State member Sam Okudzeto's remarks, labeling them as regrettable.

Sam Okudzeto
Sam Okudzeto

Okudzeto had defended former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah's practice of keeping large sums of money at home.

Recommended articles

Speaking out against the tide of criticism targeting Dapaah, Okudzeto adamantly asserted that there exists no legal framework that condemns the act of keeping cash at home.

Okudzeto, who is also a former president of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), stated that Dapaah is not required to explain the origin of the funds found in her house during a TV3 interview.

Daniel Domelevo
Daniel Domelevo Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized that accusations of wrongdoing must be substantiated with concrete evidence before being levied against an individual.

He further criticized what he sees as a double standard in Ghanaian society, pointing out the lack of scrutiny towards individuals who flaunt wealth through extravagant construction projects without proper accountability.

But Domelevo in an interview on Joy News insisted that Cecilia Dapaah keeping that amount of money at home is questionable.

"I find it unfortunate...my position will not be based on law, but at least being a public figure and a leader in government talking about ensuring that we all use the financial sector, keeping that amount of money in the house may not be legally wrong, but I think it is questionable," he noted.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Amoako Baah

The A-G is rather protecting state looters - Dr. Amoako Baah alleges

Hopeson Adorye praises Mahama

Mahama is an angel as compared to this government – Hopeson Adorye ‘confesses’

NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketia

We’ll make sure Akufo-Addo’s appointees vomit all their loot – Asiedu Nketia

Kingsley Nyarko

Ejisu by-election: OSP investigates alleged bribery of EC staff by Kwadaso MP