Don’t give up on Ghana, NDC will rebuild it – Mahama assures

He said this, among other things while speaking at a Chatham House lecture dubbed “Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role” in the UK on Friday, January 27.
Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians and Africans to not give up on the country and the continent at large because he sees a brighter future for both.
He acknowledged the difficult times Ghanaians and Africans are currently going through due to the economic downturn, bad governance and insecurity but was quick to add that it will be unhealthy to “brood over the present with despair”.
“I am an eternal believer in the potential and positive energies of Africa and her youth,” Mahama said.
Regarding Ghana’s economic situation, the 2020 presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress said that the 2024 elections will be a fine opportunity to recapture power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party government and rebuild the country and its economy.
“The electioneering period will offer a scope for deeper discussions about Ghana’s future and what needs to be done to get us out of the current economic quagmire and to avoid a recurrence. We in the opposition in Ghana are very clear on our vision for the country and how to build the Ghana that we all want,” Mahama assured.
The NDC has scheduled May 27 this year to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 elections. Mahama has not emphatically stated his willingness to contest for the flagbearership slot yet, but speculations are rife that he might eventually join the race.
