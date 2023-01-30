Don’t give up on Ghana, NDC will rebuild it – Mahama assures

He acknowledged the difficult times Ghanaians and Africans are currently going through due to the economic downturn, bad governance and insecurity but was quick to add that it will be unhealthy to “brood over the present with despair”.

“I am an eternal believer in the potential and positive energies of Africa and her youth,” Mahama said.

Regarding Ghana’s economic situation, the 2020 presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress said that the 2024 elections will be a fine opportunity to recapture power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party government and rebuild the country and its economy.

“The electioneering period will offer a scope for deeper discussions about Ghana’s future and what needs to be done to get us out of the current economic quagmire and to avoid a recurrence. We in the opposition in Ghana are very clear on our vision for the country and how to build the Ghana that we all want,” Mahama assured.