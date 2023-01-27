Folorunsho Olaniyan was caught while trying to whisk away a generator belonging to a customary court in the Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Ogun State.
Man arrested for stealing generator from court
Of all the places in the world, a 28-year-old man chose to steal a generator from a court, making his journey to prison unavoidable.
Interestingly, none other than the court registrar, Kareem Tolulope caught the suspect on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, when he broke into the office where the generator was kept.
According to pulse.ng, the suspect had access to where the generator was kept by unscrewing the lock to the building.
He reportedly took advantage of the public holiday declared by the state government for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to commit the crime.
Mercy Ajewole, an official of the Local Government Service Commission disclosed that the suspect jumped over the wall into the secretariat before attempting to steal the generator.
“Items found on him were two screwdrivers and a bag,” she said.
Olaniyan is expected to be prosecuted to answer for the crime.
In another report, a judge could not hold back her disappointment in a teacher who defiled eight of his pupils as she described him as a “dirty teacher” who “must be locked away”, before going ahead to sentence him to life imprisonment.
Justice Abiola Soladoye of Nigeria’s Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Lagos State convicted the Islamic teacher in Lagos, Adam Farouk on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, after finding him guilty of defilement on multiple occasions.
According to pulse.ng, the convict defiled the pupils, who were between the ages of six and 11, between November 2018 and February 2019 on Balogun Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi area of the state.
The Lagos State Government arraigned him on eight counts of sexual assault after his arrest.
Justice Soladoye said the prosecution team proved beyond reasonable doubt that Farouk was guilty of all the eight counts bordering on sexual assault by penetration. She added that the consistency and demeanour of all the survivors in their testimonies showed that the convict had indeed abused them.
