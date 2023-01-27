Man arrested for stealing generator from court

Interestingly, none other than the court registrar, Kareem Tolulope caught the suspect on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, when he broke into the office where the generator was kept.

According to pulse.ng, the suspect had access to where the generator was kept by unscrewing the lock to the building.

He reportedly took advantage of the public holiday declared by the state government for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to commit the crime.

Mercy Ajewole, an official of the Local Government Service Commission disclosed that the suspect jumped over the wall into the secretariat before attempting to steal the generator.

“Items found on him were two screwdrivers and a bag,” she said.

Olaniyan is expected to be prosecuted to answer for the crime.

In another report, a judge could not hold back her disappointment in a teacher who defiled eight of his pupils as she described him as a “dirty teacher” who “must be locked away”, before going ahead to sentence him to life imprisonment.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of Nigeria’s Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Lagos State convicted the Islamic teacher in Lagos, Adam Farouk on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, after finding him guilty of defilement on multiple occasions.

According to pulse.ng, the convict defiled the pupils, who were between the ages of six and 11, between November 2018 and February 2019 on Balogun Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi area of the state.

The Lagos State Government arraigned him on eight counts of sexual assault after his arrest.