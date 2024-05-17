He said a vote for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will take the nation back.
Don’t vote for Mahama because he won’t be accountable – Bawumia to Ghanaians
The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished Ghanaians to reject John Dramani Mahama in the December general elections.
Dr. Bawumia believes he is the best option for Ghanaians to develop the country and provide accountability for their stewardship.
Speaking at a meeting with the clergy in the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia said Ghanaians should not elect John Dramani Mahama as president in the upcoming polls because he will serve a single term of four years and will therefore fail to be accountable to the people.
“For me, because I am looking for an 8-year term, I have to work very hard in the first four years so that when I come back, you will say, oh yes, you did what you said you were going to do. We will give you another four years.
“But for my main opponent [John Dramani Mahama], when you give him four years, that is it. He doesn’t have to come back again. You won’t see him again, especially after he takes his honeymoon, you will not see him after four years.
“So you will get more accountability from me than from him.”
The Vice President also said he is very comfortable and confident in the midst of Christians.
He said as a true Muslim, it should not be uncomfortable getting into the midst of people from other religions.
Dr. Bawumia in an interaction with the clergy in the Northern Region, said he feels confident and comfortable associating with Christians, which he said is a virtue directed by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.
“I don’t think that being a true Muslim means that you cannot get close to Christians. I don’t see how being a true Christian, you cannot get close to Muslims
“Prophet Mohammed said to the Muslims that of all the religions and faiths of this world, Muslims should get closer to the Christians. That is what the Prophet Mohammed said and so I am very much comfortable and confident in getting close to Christians. My brothers and sister are Christians and I cannot say that I will not get close to them.”
The NPP’s flagbearer further urged that the peaceful co-existence that exists between the different faiths in Ghana must continue to be promoted to dispel the entry and activities of jihadists, who he said are often lurking to take advantage of disagreements between believers of different faiths and religions.
