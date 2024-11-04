Don't vote for Mahama; he doesn't understand digitalisation - Bawumia to Ghanaians

Highlighting the essential nature of digitalisation, Bawumia pointed out its advantages for both Ghanaians and the nation's overall economic progress.

During a talk with young voters on Sunday, 3 November, he encouraged them to reject Mahama in the upcoming 2024 elections, criticising what he perceives as Mahama’s lack of comprehension regarding digital innovation.

“Today, he [Mahama] says there’s no link between digitisation and the economy. Right? How can that be? In this 4th industrial revolution, how can we have a leader who doesn’t appreciate the value of digitisation, in a digital global economy?” he remarked.

He further stated, “He should not be allowed close to the presidency, with that mindset, he shouldn’t be allowed close to the presidency. A leader who doesn’t understand digitisation in today’s world wants to be President of a country like ours, trying to move forward into the future, no.”

Bawumia also took issue with Mahama's focus on infrastructure as a key accomplishment, arguing that it pales in comparison to the current administration’s digital initiatives.

“He [Mahama] has touted infrastructure as one of his achievements, but because our infrastructure is superior to his. Today, he says infrastructure doesn’t matter for the economy. That the economy is different from infrastructure, how can that be? I mean for someone who has been President of Ghana to say the infrastructure doesn’t have anything to do with the economy. Then I understand why the economy collapsed under his watch.”

Additionally, Bawumia expressed doubt regarding Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy, stating he finds it challenging to understand its practical implications.

“His signature 24-hour economy has defied explanation and understanding. It’s basically a case of one day one explanation, including the rearing of lions and elephants. In me, you will have a brand new, tear-rubber president, not a second-hand failed president.”