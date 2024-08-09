ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Bawumia enstooled as 'Chief of Internet'

Evans Annang

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been enstooled as the Nana Ntentankesehene—translated as the "Chief of the Internet/Web"—by the Chief of Nsawam.

The honorary title was bestowed upon him in recognition of his significant contributions to the digital transformation of Ghana, particularly in the expansion of internet access and digital services across the nation.

Dr Bawumia's efforts have been lauded for advancing the country's technological infrastructure, aligning with his vision of a fully digitised economy.

Dr. Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is on a campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

He has promised to give Ghanaians hundred percent internet access should he win the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a campaign event, Dr Bawumia highlighted his administration's progress in expanding internet access, noting that coverage was only at 32% when the NPP came into power.

"When we assumed office, internet coverage was at a mere 32%. Today, we have increased it to 73%, and we are committed to achieving full coverage," he stated.

Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of internet access for economic development and modernisation, suggesting that universal coverage would significantly enhance digital inclusion and connectivity for all Ghanaians.

“I want the internet coverage in Ghana to be 100 percent. When we came into government it was 32% and Today it’s 72 percent and when I become President I will take it to 100%,” he said.

The Vice President's promise forms a key part of his campaign, aiming to leverage digital technology for national growth. With this ambitious goal, Dr Bawumia seeks to position Ghana as a leader in digital infrastructure in Africa.

The commitment to expanding internet access underscores the NPP's broader agenda of digital transformation, which includes initiatives in e-governance, digital financial services, and technology-driven education.

