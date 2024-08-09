Dr Bawumia enstooled as 'Chief of Internet'

Dr Bawumia's efforts have been lauded for advancing the country's technological infrastructure, aligning with his vision of a fully digitised economy.

Dr. Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is on a campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

He has promised to give Ghanaians hundred percent internet access should he win the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a campaign event, Dr Bawumia highlighted his administration's progress in expanding internet access, noting that coverage was only at 32% when the NPP came into power.

"When we assumed office, internet coverage was at a mere 32%. Today, we have increased it to 73%, and we are committed to achieving full coverage," he stated.

Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of internet access for economic development and modernisation, suggesting that universal coverage would significantly enhance digital inclusion and connectivity for all Ghanaians.

The Vice President's promise forms a key part of his campaign, aiming to leverage digital technology for national growth. With this ambitious goal, Dr Bawumia seeks to position Ghana as a leader in digital infrastructure in Africa.