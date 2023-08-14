Dr. Bawumia is the candidate that can take NPP to the promise land – Eastern Reg. Minister

Mr. Acheampong said this when Dr. Bawumia visited Mpraeso to campaign for the flagbearer slot.

“Between all the aspirants vying for the flagbearership position, nobody can say he knows any of them more than me. I have had interactions with them, there’s none I don’t know but I have listened and listened, not because I am a minister, if NPP wants to break the eight, it’s only one person and we have to give all our votes to this man.”

According to the minister who served as a Member of Parliament for the area for three consecutive terms believes Dr. Bawumia has what it takes to break the eight-year cycle by winning the next presidential elections.

“I am here to speak to you about the next flagbearer of the NPP, someone who will lead us cross the red sea to the promised land. Among all the 10 candidates aspiring to lead the NPP, I am closer to all of them but I have listened and assessed all of them, I believe strongly if NPP wants to break the eight, then it is only one person who will lead us to do that for the party. Mpraeso people, you know how I communicate things dear to my heart. We must vote massively for Dr. Bawumia, he has always stood for Mpraeso constituency. In every election, he has come here many times to campaign so you can’t disappoint him.”

He stated this amidst applause from the teeming supporters of the party who graced the occasion.

The regional minister’s endorsement of the Vice President is the latest after some party heavyweights and government appointees including Okere MP who doubles as Local Government minister, Dan Botwe, threw their support for the Vice President.