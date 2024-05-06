Dr. Bawumia takes campaign to Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions from May 8

During the campaign, Dr. Bawumia, his Campaign team, and the entire NPP fraternity express our deepest appreciation to the good people of Eastern, Western, and Western North Regions for the warm welcome and strong acceptance of the Bold Solutions.

“He remains committed to each of these policies when he becomes President,” the Director of Communication, Dennis Miracles Aboagye disclosed in a statement.

He further outlined the plans for the impending campaign tour by the Vice President.

“As part of his campaign tour to the Ahafo, Bono, and the Bono East Regions, Dr Bawumia will be providing a deeper insight into his vision for the mining sector at a Transformational Dialogue organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources on Wednesday 8th May 2024.

“On Thursday 9th May 2024, he will be addressing the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa on the interlinkages of digitalization & corruption in Governance,” Mr. Aboagye stated.

While on the campaign tour in the Western Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said he will make small scale miners millionaires.

Speaking to small-scale miners and youth groups in Tarkwa during the final day of his campaign tour to the Western Region, Dr. Bawumia outlined his government's policy aimed at improving the livelihoods of miners and boosting their incomes.

Dr. Bawumia assured that rather than pursuing small-scale miners and confiscating their equipment, his government would provide them with legal support and equipment for mining.

"We will allocate the mining concessions to the small-scale miners. My primary focus is to make many small-scale miners millionaires and multi-millionaires. I want to support our small-scale miners," he declared.

"We will formalize the small-scale mining regime and issue licenses. Everyone will register with the Small Scale Miners Association using their Ghana card. We will increase the presence of the Minerals Commission and the EPA, ensuring that every district has representation. Where there is currently none, we will establish it," he promised.