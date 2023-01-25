Dr. Bawumia will be a good President — Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah

According to him, Dr. Bawumia's economic analysis and apt responses he gives to issues have won him over.

He said Dr. Bawumia's hard work is evident and he will be a good president in the future.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said the impact of the Vice President should not be discounted.

He said "When you look at the three Northern regions NPP has 16 seats and NDC has 15 and that means he has done his bit to ensure that. With the kind of CV Bawumia boasts, I think he can be a good President if he is given the nod."

He highlighted the contributions of Dr. Bawumia to the NPP adding that it "cannot be discounted".

Some delegates in the Ashanti Region appear to have designed a new slogan called Bawumia Must Win (BMW) led by Bernard Antwi Bosiako, commonly called Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.

The new slogan reports stated appears to be taking over the elephant fraternity in the region as delegates look forward to giving Dr. Bawumia the nod to lead the party into the 2024 general elections as a flagbearer.

Meanwhile, an opinion poll survey by Global InfoAnalytics shows that Dr. Bawumia loses the slender lead he enjoyed in October last over Alan Kyeremanten in the lead-up to the presidential primaries of the NPP.

The poll showed that Dr. Bawumia and Alan leveled at 40% apiece among NPP voters. However, among general voters, Alan's lead over Bawumia has been cut from 41% to 32% compared to 44% to 31% in October last year.