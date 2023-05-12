Dr. Duffuor is finished in the NDC – Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs said that Dr. Duffuor has played right into the hands of those people in the leadership of the NDC he describes as "dark horses".

"The dark horses in the NDC are at play...I would say this is the third trap. This trap is for Dr. Kwabena Duffour."

According to him, Dr. Duffour is "finished in the NDC...Kwabena Duffour is finished so far as the NDC is concerned. This is a game where there are certain forces there that I call them the 'dark horses'. All they wanted was for Dr. Duffour to go to court and he has also gone to court".

The former NDC Central Regional Chairman stated that the plan by the orchestrators of this plot was to present Dr. Duffour as an enemy of the party.

"It is about nothing but that being pushed to go to court and then letting the grass root that he is an enemy of the party. So, he is done; that's all!"

Relatedly, Dr. Duffuor has withdrawn his injunction suit against the presidential primaries of the NDC scheduled for this weekend.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor on May 9 filed an interlocutory injunction against the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023, barring the party and the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding the primaries pending the production of a complete photo album register.

The former Finance Minister also wants the party to deliver the complete register to him at least five weeks before the election.

Relatedly, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has pulled its supervision of the primaries of the NDC.