Dr. Gideon Boako: Here are 6 things to know about Bawumia’s campaign spokesperson

Dr. Gideon Boako stands as a towering figure in the realm of financial economics, blending his deep academic prowess with a keen acumen for public policy formulation and consultancy.

His multifaceted career spans academia, governmental and non-governmental sectors, making him a key player in Ghana's economic strategies and an influential voice in financial circles both locally and internationally.

Academic and Professional Journey: With a rich educational background, Dr. Boako's journey began with a Ph.D. in Finance, specializing in Financial Economics, from the University of the Witwatersrand, complemented by an M.Phil. and MBA in Finance from KNUST. His academic credentials are further enhanced by his status as a Charter Holder in Financial Economics (Ch.FE) and certificates from prestigious institutions like Columbia University and Yale University.

Contributions to Public Policy and Governance: Dr. Boako's role as Technical Advisor on Ghana's Economic Management Team (EMT) and Spokesperson to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana underscores his pivotal role in shaping the nation's economic policies. His involvement in the national budget preparation since 2017 and participation in the Presidential Transition Team on Finance Summit in 2017 reflect his significant contributions to Ghana's economic planning and debt restructuring efforts.

Academic and Research Endeavors: Dr. Boako's academic engagements have seen him impart knowledge in finance and economics at reputable institutions such as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of the Witwatersrand. His research affiliations with the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) and various other international research institutions highlight his commitment to advancing economic research in Africa and beyond.

Board Memberships and Consultancies: Serving on the boards of the State Insurance Corporation (SIC) Financial Services LTD and Danquah Institute (DI), Dr. Boako's expertise is sought after in various capacities. His consultancy roles for organizations like the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the International Institute for Social Studies (ISS) in The Hague-Netherlands demonstrate his global recognition as a financial economist.

Scholarly Contributions and Recognitions: Dr. Boako's scholarly output includes numerous publications in top-tier peer-reviewed journals, covering a wide range of topics from financial analysis to energy economics. His contributions to the academic community are further acknowledged through various research grants, awards, and scholarships, including the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) Thematic Area Research Grant and the University of Witwatersrand Ph.D. Merit Award.

