Dr. Kabiru Mahama automatically becomes NPP's Walewale PC as MP Lariba gives up

Evans Annang

The Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Abudu, has officially withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries following an annulment of the contest due to disruptions during the voting process.

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu
Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

The primaries were declared void after ballot papers were snatched during the sorting and counting phases.

In an interview on Joy FM's Newsnite, Lariba Abudu expressed her reasons for stepping down, stating, “Why should I hold my party ransom because someone has decided to be a candidate?”

The incident at the primaries occurred when a man identified as Kamara Bawah grabbed several ballot papers and attempted to flee the polling station.

His actions disrupted the counting process, prompting the Electoral Commission (EC) to annul the results.

Security forces had to intervene by firing warning shots to restore order, and the ballot papers were later taken to a police station.

Lariba Zuweira Abudu
Lariba Zuweira Abudu Pulse Ghana

In light of the situation, Mrs. Abudu said her decision to withdraw was made “in the interest of the greater good of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).” She highlighted her commitment to ensuring unity within the party and her desire to prioritise the NPP's success in the Walewale constituency over personal ambition.

The NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, had earlier stated that the party's National Executive Committee would convene to address the matter.

The meeting, scheduled for September 11, 2024, aimed to resolve the issues stemming from the primary's annulment and work towards maintaining unity within the party.

Mr. Kodua Frimpong also reaffirmed the party's dedication to retaining the Walewale seat in the upcoming elections.

The MP’s withdrawal is expected to bring some clarity to the internal conflicts surrounding the constituency's primaries, and efforts to reconcile all stakeholders are underway.

