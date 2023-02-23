Dr. Kwabena Duffuor picks nomination forms to contest Mahama as NDC flagbearer

The Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gloria Huze, picked up nomination forms for former Bank of Ghana Governor.

Chairman of the Election Committee, Kakra Essamuah appealed to Dr. Duffuor to bring his expertise in finance to save Ghana’s dwindling economy.

“I together with all Ghanaians have been overpowered by the stench of corruption on Akufo-Addo. We know it’s an NDC man who can take us out of this, provided he gets the vote of the delegates,” he said.

Madam Huze said the 2024 presidential elections will need a courageous candidate like Dr Duffour to lead the NDC to save the masses, particularly women, from the hands of the current administration.

Pulse Ghana

According to her, the politician will be the opposition party’s best bet for the 2024 election as he has the masses’ welfare at heart.

This will be his 2nd attempt at the flagbearership slot of the NDC.

NDC on February 22, 2023, opened nominations for its presidential and parliamentary elections.