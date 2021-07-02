Jomoro MP appeals court order to produce documents renouncing Ivorian citizenship

In a writ filed on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, lawyers of the lawmaker are appealing to the court to quash the orders by the Sekondi High Court judge, Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Kyere, arguing that he "wrongly exercised its discretion in ordering the Appellant [Mrs. Affo-Toffey] to produce her certificate of renunciation of Ivorian Citizenship or any document evidencing renunciation of Ivorian Citizenship to when the Petitioner failed to establish the necessity for the production of the certificate of renunciation of citizenship or document evidencing renunciation of citizenship."

On June 22, 2021, the court ruled that the MP for Jomoro must produce evidence of her renounced dual citizenship.

Pulse Ghana

The court gave the order to the MP to produce the document within 10 days as proof of renouncing her Ivorian citizenship.

This comes after a resident of Nuba-Mpataba in the Jomoro District filed a writ at the Sekondi High Court challenging citizenship.

According to the applicant, Joshua Emuah Kofie, the MP was not qualified to contest as the people’s representative in the country’s legislative assembly.

He alleged that the MP was holding multiple nationalities –American and Ivorian citizenships, which violates the 1992 Constitution.

However, the MP has denied having American citizenship but had Ivorian citizenship which she said she had renounced.