According to him, the erratic power crisis was caused by the breach or the damage of the West African Gas Pipeline and that the disruption in the flow of gas and cannot be used as an excuse and compared to the coronavirus crisis.

He said the Vice President spoke out of frustration when he addressed the press in response to former President John Mahama on the economy.

Interacting with the media on Monday, May 4, 2020, Dr. Bawumia hit back at Mahama over recent comments that the current administration's discontinuation of projects he started, has badly affected Ghana's COVID-19 fight.

He laughed off Mahama's claim and has advised him to look at data on his own record in government, as well as data on the economic management and performance of the Akufo-Addo government before he speaks.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He stated that "This time in the life of our country is not the time for politics. We are facing a global pandemic and the focus of the President as we have all seen has been leading and making sure the right things are done to protect the lives of Ghanaians. This has been the focus of the President and generally, the focus of the government."

But Seth Terkper finds Dr. Bawumia comparisons unfortunate.

In response to the Vice President, the former Finance Minister said "It is unfortunate the Vice President is missing the point. Dumsor was caused by the breach or the damage of the West African Gas Pipeline and that the disruption in the flow of gas did not just affect Ghana, it affected Benin, Togo, and all those who are beneficiaries. It took two and a half years for the gas pipeline line to be fixed.

"It was out of frustration in waiting for that long that we came along with the barges.

"So to say that dumsor was internally generated is quite unfortunate and it probably shows the lack of focus."