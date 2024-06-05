EC allows party agents to observe voter transfer

Speaking to the media in Accra on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the Deputy EC Chair in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, emphasised the importance of party agents adhering to the rules and avoiding any interference that could lead to violence, as seen in recent days.

Tettey explained that the transfer of votes exercise is governed by Regulation 22 of the Public Elections Regulations 2020-CI-127.

Regulation 22 does not provide political party agents or any other observers with a right to prevent voters who apply to transfer their votes under the law."

ADVERTISEMENT

This regulation does not grant political party agents or other observers the right to prevent voters from transferring their votes as per the law.

"During the exhibition of the provisional register, the political parties can object to a voter’s name on the voter's register on the grounds that the applicant is not resident or ordinarily resi­dent in the area where he or she intends to vote," Tettey elaborated.

He condemned the recent blatant interference by agents from the NPP and NDC, calling it unacceptable.

Tettey clarified that the decision to temporarily halt observation was not to avoid scrutiny or favour any political party but to ensure transparency and fairness.

Initially, the Commission had allowed political party agents to observe the transfer exercise, which began on Thursday, to enhance transparency and trust in the process ahead of this year’s elections.

ADVERTISEMENT