EC approves 13 candidates for 2024 election, disqualifies 11 – check out the list

Among the key contenders are Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The list also includes several independent candidates such as Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and George Twum-Barima-Adu. Notable party candidates include Christian Kwabena Andrews from the Ghana Union Movement, Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana, and Hassan Abdulai Ayariga representing the All People's Congress.

The EC’s Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, signed the press release, emphasizing that all listed candidates have been scrutinized for compliance with Ghana's election laws and are officially cleared for the 2024 elections.

The EC's transparency in ensuring the integrity of the election process is expected to foster trust and confidence among the electorate as the nation heads to the polls in December.

The 2024 elections are set to be highly competitive, with a diverse slate of candidates representing both long-established political forces and new independent voices. The coming months will likely see increased campaign activity as these candidates engage the public to secure their mandate.

Police, NDC supporters clash over EC demonstration

Chaos erupted between personnel of the Ghana Police Service and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration against the Electoral Commission of Ghana in Kumasi.

The protest, organised by the NDC, escalated into violence when tensions flared between the demonstrators and the police. Although the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, one protester sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The NDC raised serious doubts about the credibility of the register, which they argue could compromise the integrity of the December 7 elections.