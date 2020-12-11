On Thursday, December 10, 2020, the EC boss Jean Mensa corrected the mistake announced in the 2020 presidential election results.

After polls and collation, the EC announced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the election with over six million votes, which represents 51.59 of the total votes cast.

John Mahama polled 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total votes cast.

A statement from the EC after the declaration said the Chairperson "inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast".

Franklin Cudjoe with Nana Addo

"The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460", adding that the correction in the figures "does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson," it said.

EC statement

But Franklin Cudjoe believes the EC has sunk to its lowest level following the EC's behaviour of continuously changing the election results.

He condemned the EC for the inconsistencies that characterized the results.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Finally I agree with the NPP when it says it will contest the results of five constituencies. The EC hasn't been helpful.

"I really couldn't believe that the EC kept changing figures on its website after admitting making basic math errors. I have now concluded that is not only incompetent, it is very corrupt!!"