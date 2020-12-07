A photo that has since gone viral shows the ballot papers booklet with the president section on the ballot still on as the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is cropped out.

With a host of campaigns around number 1, the incumbent MP George Andah who is a member of the NPP believes this was a desperate attempt by the New Democratic Congress (NDC).

EC official tears President Akufo-Addo out before handing ballot paper to voters

Speaking to reporters around the polling station, George Andah said:

“It is strange that the ballot paper has not got the president’s photo. The EC official still stamped it and gave it out to voters.

“Because we have been campaigning vote number 1, this has happened. We have make complaints and the votes have been registered as spoilt ballots.

“NDC are desperate but majority of EC officials are vigilant.”

Ghana is having its 8th elections in the Fourth Republic. The incumbent NPP and the major opposition party NDC go head to head having been the only winners in previous elections under Ghana’s multi party system.