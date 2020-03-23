He was charged for dishonestly receiving cash into his accounts contrary to section 147 of Act 29 and stealing which is contrary to section 124 of the same Act.

According to the Winneba Police Command, James Annan who is the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC received GH¢100,000 into his account from a different account when he knew it was mistakenly paid into the said account.

Chief Superintendent Samuel Kofi Asiedu Okanta said that the police made several calls and attempt to reach out to James Kofi Annan but he wouldn't respond to their calls.

He indicated that several invitations were sent to Annan but he declined them.

A Ghanaian, Benjamin Ackah on March 18, 2020, lodged a complaint at the Winneba Police Command that, without his permission, an amount of GH¢100, 000 had been transferred from his account into an account belonging to the NDC parliamentary candidate.

Kofi Annan was arraigned before the Winneba District Court to answer to charges of stealing, abetment of crime and dishonestly receiving.

Subsequently, the Winneba Police Command headed by Chief Superintendent Samuel Aseidu Okanta indicated that the preliminary investigation they conducted turned out that the money was transferred to a bank account belonging to Kofi Annan.

"After several investigations, we found out that the bank account belonged to the NDC Parliamentary candidate James Kofi Annan," the Police Commander said.