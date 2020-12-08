Most of the bigwigs in Parliament from both parties have been booted out by their constituents.

But the results shows that majority of parliamentarians from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have lost their seats.

Below are 10 of lawmakers who won't be returning to Parliament in 2021.

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye: The former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye lost the Ledzokuku seat to Ben Ayiku after just a term.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye

Hajia Alima Mahama: The Minister of Local Government, Hajia Alima Mahama lost the Nalerigu Gambaga seat to NDC's Alhaji Baba Issifu Seidu.

Hajia Alima Mahama

Anthony Karbo: The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways lost the Lawra seat to NDC's Bede Zeiding.

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi: The Minister of Tourism has lost her seat in the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency.

Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi

George Andah: The Deputy Minister of Communications, George Andah has lost his seat at Awutu Senya West.

George Andah Awutu Senya West MP

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye: The Minister of Fisheries was beaten by Naa Momo Lartey of the NDC in the Krowor Constituency.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye

Abubakar Saddique Boniface: The former Minister of Zongo Development lost the Madina seat to Francis Sosu of the NDC.

Alhaji Boniface Saddique

Barbara Ayisi: The Deputy Minister of Works and Housing lost her seat in Cape Coast North to Dr. Kwamina Mintah Nyarko of the seat.

Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, a Deputy Minister of Education

Fuseini Issah: Fuseini Issah lost the Okaikoi North seat for the NPP in the just ended elections. This is the first time this has happened since 1992.

Fuseini Issah, MP for Okakwei North

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah: The Communications Officer of the NPP lost the Adentan Constituency to Abu Ramadan of the NDC.