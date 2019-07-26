The names that have come up to partner John Mahama include Alex Mould and Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, a former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) Limited.

According to Ben Ephson, former Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Kwesi Botchway and Kwesi Ahwoi featured in his latest research to be chosen but dropped out in the last four months.

In an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, he said "The last list that we did in February featured Kwesi Botchway and Kwesi Ahwoi. Between now and then the two seems to have dropped from the list and they’ve been replaced by Alex Mould and Awuah Darko."

The pendulum swings on five favourites in the latest polls conducted by Ephson, includes former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

Former Energy Minister, Kofi Armah Buah and Akwasi Oppong Fosu, who also served as local government minister in the administration of Mahama have been tipped to be chosen.

He said the five would be cut to three to choose the overwhelming favourite who may have to satisfy the various stakeholders in the party, including the Council of Elders, the Rawlings faction, the Mills faction and the various ethnic groups among others.