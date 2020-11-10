The chief is fuming over allegations by the MP, that he received gifts from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, to the detriment of development projects in his area.

Mr. Agyapong on Sunday, November 8, 2020, alleged during the campaign launch of Mr George Kwame Aboagye (Oluwa), MP for the Asene Manso Akroso Constituency that the chief took a Land Cruiser from Mr. Mahama in 2016.

“In 2016, Mr Mahama was giving chiefs Land Cruisers and the chief [Nana Kwabena Ofori ll ] here had one. They shared Land Cruisers but they didn’t win…,” Mr. Agyapong opined.

He added: “We have chiefs, who are involved in politics and they have the right to decide which candidate they want and I don’t have a problem with that but if the chief here has a problem with the NPP campaigning here, ask yourselves: does he feed any of you?”

“Is he the one paying for the Free SHS for your children?” Mr. Agyapong asked.

But in a rebuttal however, Nana Kwabena Ofori ll denied the allegations made by the NPP MP and had some strong words for him.

“Kennedy Agyapong is shallow-minded,” the chief said.

“All he [Kennedy Agyapong] does is to insult women."

“I dare that they put us together on one platform and I’ll beat him like my child,” the angry chief said in an interview with Class FM in Accra.

Meanwhile, the maverick MP for Assin Central, says he finds it troubling how his efforts in helping secure electoral victories for the NPP are being undermined within.

According to the vociferous legislator, even though, he knew it was impossible to be appreciated by everybody in the party, it was somehow chillingly fascinating for him to know those undermining his efforts are people with presidential ambitions.