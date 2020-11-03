The Ghanaian actress and the Ghanaian MP have been entangled in a back and forth over an extension of the 'Papa No' saga after the latter referred to the issue again to campaign against NDC at a Bantama NPP rally in Kumasi.

Kennedy Agyapong

Tracey was angry at the reference and came out to once again debunk the claims that Ex-President Mahama bought an East Legon house worth $450,000 for her. According to her, the story is a fabrication to score political points.

In a Facebook live video, where she spoke Twi, she said “ Kennedy Agyapong, if you make your mind that you’ll make me the centre of your politics, I will also face you squarely. If you mount a campaign stage, and the name Tracey Boakye pop out from your mouth can’t you speak?”

The mother of two further quizzed that "What is your problem, why can't you tell Ghanaians what you have done for them to vote for you again, everyday Mahama, everyday Tracey. Why don't you bring evidence to support your claims?"

READ ALSO: Sarkodie endorses 4 More 4 Nana campaign in new 'Happy Day' track

However, in a new Facebook video, Tracey Boakye has disclosed that just the same Kennedy receives information from people about people, she has also received his information about his secret affair with a Ghanaian actress.

Tracy Boakye

She alleged that because of the Assin Central MP's affair with the actress that she didn't name, Kennedy Agyapong has been award the said actress and her father with government contracts.

"The actress who never endorsed NPP publicly yet you give her government contract. She lives in East Legon, you give her government contract because you sleep with her. I was in bed yesterday when someone sent the information to me," she said.

She continued that "You give her and her father government contracts" and asked, " but have you given the celebrities who campaign for the NPP any contract? At least they are working for you but this actress I am talking about, has not even worn your party's T-Shirt before".

Hear more from her in the video below.