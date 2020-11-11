With the wives of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia actively campaigning for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), most political pundits questioned the absence of Mrs. Mahama.

But, it looks like the hiatus of the former first lady is over as she is back on the campaign trail with a few weeks to the general elections.

On November 9, 2020, the Lordina Mahama embarked on a familiarization tour of the Kintampo South Constituency in the Bono East Region to rally the constituents to vote for John Dramani Mahama and the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Felicia Adjei.

At Jepa where the former First Lady called on the chief and the Zongo chiefs, a charged crowd of enthusiastic youth cheered and showered her with praises.

Lordina Mahama also visited her hometown, Ampomah where she was resoundingly welcomed.

On Tuesday, November 10, Lordina Mahama took her tour of the Bono East Region to Kintampo and Nkoranza.

In addition to sharing highlights of the People’s Manifesto and John Mahama’s promises to Ghanaians, Mrs Mahama also invited the people to vote for the NDC and John Mahama because he is a President Ghanaians can trust, and he has a track record of development without discrimination.

In an earlier interaction with the media, John Mahama had explained the absence of his wife on the campaign trail.

Lordina Mahama campaigning

He said that his wife’s sudden silence in the political space is due to some lies told about her in 2016 that got her traumatized.

According to him, although he intends to return into office, the former first lady's decision is to focus on her foundation and will not be actively involved in politics.

The flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said this in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.

He noted that in case the NDC is declared the winner of the 2020 election, his wife will still focus on her foundation while he also focuses on his politics.