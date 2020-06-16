Mr. Awuah-Darko is said to have snatched the much-awaited NDC Running Mate slot, at the last minute, when some advisors of Mr. Mahama made a strong case for his consideration.

He had knocked off competition from both senior members of the party and other young NDC leading members. Seniors like Prof Kwesi Botchwey, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman had their names in high consideration for the vacant position until the former President was made to settle on Awuah-Darko, an NDC oil sector whizzkid.

Before the decision, former President Mahama who is the flagbearer of the NDC was said to have settled on Ashanti Region as the region to produce his Vice Presidential Candidate. This was after a series of fact-finding research that looked into the best chance the party could have if it selects the Running Mate from that Region.

Mr. Awuah-Darko who made history during the Mahama Administration as the only Ghanaian to ever occupy Managing Director positions concurrently in two oil sector companies, TOR and BOST, is said to have been told to prepare as the “crown prince” in the party, awaiting his announcement and subsequent inauguration.

However, reports suggest tongues are however wagging in the party over why the NDC leader settled on an individual from the Eastern Region – home region of the President – considering the geopolitics of the country.

The concerned party members also, according to reports, say Mr. Awuah-Darko is a full-blooded Akyem.

“Mr. Awuah-Darko is a son to the founder of Vanguard Assurance, Nana Awuah Darko Ampem (I) an Akyem businessman, from Begoro in the Eastern Region who was enstooled as the Asante Juaben Nkosuo hene (Progress Chief of Juaben). Mum of Mr. Kwame Awuah Darko also hails from Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region.

“Mr. Awuah-Darko happens to be the direct cousin of the Late J. B Danquah, former MP for Abuakwa North Constituency in the Akyem part of the Eastern Region,” a party member stressed.

They say the selection of an Akyem as the NDC’s Running Mate raises questions as to how they expect the Eastern Region especially, the Akyems, to abandon their reign on the seat of President through Nana Akufo-Addo, and opt for the office of the Vice President through Awuah-Darko.