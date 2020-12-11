"We were attacked, two of our vehicles were damaged and we thought that that was very very unfortunate.

"When we met the leadership [of the NDC], they were very cooperative in terms of our discussions, and we thought those incidents were very very unfortunate, and it shouldn't happen again," Rev Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi said.

Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

The attack on the members of the peace council reports stated happened at the residence of the presidential candidate John Mahama and the party's headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, Dr. Adu-Gyamfi said "most of the members are traumatized because the attacks were very physical and in some situations, some gunshots were fired while we were there. And so most members are traumatized and they think that we need to let them maybe, psychologically recompose themselves before we can re-engage."