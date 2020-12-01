This time, the NDC is altering its "Kyem P3" policy where the party has promised to pay half of the tuition fees for tertiary students in the next academic year should they win the 2020 general elections.

In a press release issued on Monday, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the policy has changed from "Kyem P3" to "Fa Ninyinaa", to wit 'take it all'.

According to the NDC, the policy will cater for the tuition fees for all tertiary students in the next academic year. Their next government will take care of all the fees.

Read the press below

NEXT NDC GOVERNMENT TO INTRODUCE “FA NINYINAA” POLICY FOR GHANAIAN STUDENTS WHO WILL BE ADMITTED TO TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS NEXT YEAR.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces that it has accepted for incorporation in the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the FULL school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.

John Mahama

This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People's Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.

The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”.