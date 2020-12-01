According to President Akufo-Addo, the policies and programmes implemented by his Government, since his assumption of office in 2017, such as Free SHS, 1-District-1-Factory, and Planting for Food and Jobs, have resulted in the enhancement of the living standards of Ghanaians.

Embarking on a day's campaign tour of the Western Region, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, which saw him visit Sekondi, Kwesimintsim, Mpohor, Agona Nkwanta, Tarkwa, Bogoso, and Akropong, the President indicated that "with four more for Nana and the NPP, we will do even more for you."

To the electorate, the President added that "everyone who has registered and is in possession of a voter ID card should not sit at home, and assume that 'Nana has already won, so I won’t vote’. If you haven't voted, Nana hasn't won."

READ MORE: Finance Minister requests for more time to respond to CHRAJ query on $2.2 bn bond

The President continued: "So everyone should leave their homes on 7th December, go to your respective polling stations and vote massively for Nana and the NPP. That is what will give us a decisive victory we are after."

With the NPP in control of one hundred and sixty-nine (169) seats in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo told residents of the Western Region of the importance of maintaining a majority of seats in Parliament.

The President explained that a majority of seats in Parliament is what will strengthen his hand in Government, and will pave the way for the implementation of policies and programmes that will help move Ghana onto the path of progress and prosperity.

Tour of Ashanti Region

From Monday, 30th November, President Akufo-Addo will embark on a 3-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, with visits, on day one, to Bantama, Offinso North, Offinso South, Afigya Kwabre North, Manhyia North, Subin, and Asokwa.

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, he will launch the Cocoa Farmer's Pension scheme at Jubilee Park, commission the Bodukwan Multi-fruit processing factory, and address residents at Manso Nkwanta, Manso Adubia, and Patasi.

On day 3 of his campaign tour, the President will visit Nyinahin, Mpasatia, Bohyen, Bantama, SUame, and Ash town.