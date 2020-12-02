According to the party, the event will start from Thursday, December 3 to Saturday 5th December 2020.

In a statement by the Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, he said this is intended to seek the face of the Lord ahead of the elections.

He also said the they will use the occasion to ask God to reveal all the machinations planned by the ruling NPP government to them.

“Knowing very well that God’s Divine Intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a very crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process, it is imperative that as a Party, we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 General Elections, to the Glory of God Almighty."

“This period of Prayer, Fasting and Thanksgiving will be climaxed by the offer of Special Service on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5, 2020, by the Muslim and Christian Community respectively."

“Furthermore, the Party respectfully urges and encourages all Members and Sympathizers to seek God Almighty’s Divine intervention, Favour and Blessings to grant the NDC Victory in the General Elections in few days to come, as well as to divinely expose all the machinations of our opponents,” a statement signed by Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman said.

Last month, the NDC declared a similar 3-day fasting and prayer session for all its members which they commemorated at the Royal House Chapel in Accra.

NDC presidential candidate for the 2020 election, John Dramani Mahama

According to the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; “The party deems it necessary to invite Ghanaians to join us in praying and interceding for the peace and stability of Ghana as our dear nation gears up for a crucial election”.

He added that; “It is equally our belief that our nation requires God’s divine intervention to halt the recent spate of armed robbery, killings and other violent crimes that we are witnessing across the length and breadth of the country in the run-up to this year’s elections.

Above all, the NDC recognizes that it is God Almighty who chooses good leaders for nations; hence the party shall be fasting and praying for a resounding victory for our Flag-bearer and Parliamentary Candidates in the upcoming elections”.