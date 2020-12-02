He said, to him, the President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is better in the fight against corruption than John Mahama of the NDC.

The former Communications Director of the NPP said the administration of Akufo-Addo has dealt decisively with the issue of graft.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, a member of the NPP’s communication team, Nana Akomea, said unlike Mr Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo cannot be linked directly to any corruption scandal.

“The fight against corruption in the next four years is safer in President Akufo-Addo’s hand than in President Mahama’s hand,” he said.

According to him, while Mr Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo’s closest contender in the upcoming presidential election, was directly cited in the Airbus scandal, President Akufo-Addo cannot be linked to any such incident.

He also accused the John Mahama campaign of making unrealistic promises in a last-ditch effort to win votes.

He cited the NDC’s announcement six days to the polls to absorb fees for tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year as one such desperate promises.

“He [Mahama] told us in 2016 that we should beware of opposition because they don’t know the reality on the ground and make all kinds of promises. Today, he is in opposition, and he is making promises every day,” he mocked.

Nana Akomea

Corruption has taken centre stage with a few days to the general elections. The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling government of engaging several corrupt activities.

Yesterday, a co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr. Steve Manteaw, says he is convinced that President Nana Akufo-Addo has failed monumentally in the fight against corruption, citing the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu from office.

Dr. Manteaw who is also the spokesperson for the Alliance of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working on extractives, anti-corruption and good governance, observed that the events leading to the resignation of Mr Amidu were not only unfortunate but contrary to what President Akufo-Addo promised to do when voted to power.