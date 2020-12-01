The gala reignited the healthy rivalry between various communities in the Ketu North constituency and offered the people another opportunity to meet the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hon. Kofi Dzamesi.

The maiden edition of the 2020 Ketu North Football Gala, a football competition organized by Hon. Dzamesi, who is also the Minister of Chieftaincy, was not only to unify the constituency but to harness great but hidden talents in his area.

Four renowned scouts and former national team stars - John Paintsil, Awudu Issaka, Patrick Villars and Memunatu Abiba - cast around the talented players with the hope of helping them to land lucrative deals with professional clubs.

Under the programme "Developing the Youth in Gainful Sporting Careers", the six-day tournament started on Monday, 23rd November, 2020 at Tadzewu and ended on Sunday, 30th November 2020 at Eleme-Sovi.

Giving his remarks before the competition commenced, Hon Kofi Dzamesi reiterated his commitment to harnessing human resource potentials through football in the constituency for development.

Recounting how successful the event has been, Hon Dzamesi revealed plans of going a step further to assist talented footballers to join top football clubs in Ghana, Africa and Europe.

Over 60 talented players, who were selected by the scouts, would move to Accra to begin residential camping to go through thorough training under the tutelage of former Ghana, Fulham and West Ham defender John Paintsil.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

NPP Parliamentary Candidate Electrifies Ketu North Constituency With Football Gala

Over twenty teams from various parts of the constituency participated in the 2020 Ketu North Football Gala.

Even though most of the teams showed great talent, Nebis FC from Afife emerged victorious, winning a keenly played final match after beating Stone Breakers FC on penalties.

Nebis FC took home a fabulous trophy, cash of GHC 1000.00, set of jerseys and football.

For placing second, Stone Breakers FC got a cash prize of GHC 500.00, set of jerseys and footballs.

The third-placed team, Tsiyinu United Bombers got GHC 300.00, a football and a set of football jerseys as their prize while Dzodze Estate Eleven got a set of jersey and football for placing fourth.

INDIVIDUAL HONOURS

Best Player - Agbomadzi Johnway (Stone Breakers FC)

Goal King - Freeman Lobby (Estate Eleven FC)

Best Goalkeeper - Agbomadzi Johnway (Stone Breakers FC)

Discovery of the tournament - Amegah Emmanuel (Downtown FC)

Best Coach - Dorgbefu Joy (Tsiyinu United Boombers)