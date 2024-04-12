Asamoah Gyan: I’d have been a lawyer or musician if I didn’t become a footballer

However, the 38-year-old believes he could’ve been a great lawyer too, explaining that he’s very good at winning arguments.

Speaking to 3FM, the former Sunderland and Udinese striker was asked which profession he’d have ventured into if he hadn’t become a footballer.

Gyan answered: “A musician or a lawyer, because you never win against me when it comes to arguments. You never win. I always find a way to win.”

Asked if he would consider going to law school, Gyan added: “Maybe. Never say never. Now we’re focusing on the All Regional Games and we want to change the sports fraternity, we want the other generation to benefit from it.”

Gyan officially announced his retirement in June last year following a career that spanned over two decades.

He hung his boots as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player with 109 appearances.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Gyan has excluded current national team captain Andre Ayew from his all-time Black Stars XI.

For a man who featured in seven Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments and two FIFA World Cups, the former striker played with players of different generations following his international debut in 2003.

In an interview with Angel TV, the former Sunderland and Al Ain forward named Richard Kingston as his preferred goalkeeper, with John Paintsil and Hans Adu Sarpei as his full-backs.

Gyan also chose Bayern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kuffour and John Mensah as his center-back pair, with Michael Essien and ex-captain Stephen Appiah in midfield.

He also picked Sulley Muntari over Ghana’s most-capped player Andre Ayew as his left winger, Yaw Preko as right winger and the maestro Abedi Ayew Pele as his no.10.

Gyan then picked himself as the lone forward to complete his all-time Black Stars XI, which also saw some legendary players from the 1980s and 1990s miss out.