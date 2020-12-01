Hearts of have had a poor start to the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League, having drawn one and lost one from two matches played.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan makes GPL return as Legon Cities, Medeama share the spoils

The management of the Phobians after their 2-2 draw concluded terms with their former coach Papic and what broke the camel's back was a 0-1 defeat at the Accra Sports on Sunday against Inter Allies.

The 20 times champions of Ghana have gone ahead to name Kosta Papic as their new coach of the side.

Kosta Papic

They have offered him a three year contract will run until 2023.

He first coached Hearts of Oak in the 2008-2009 season, which was the last time the Phobians won the Ghanaian topflight league.

However, the club parted ways with him with few matches to end the season, after series of poor results in the second round, despite still occupying the summit of the league ladder with the Accra giants.

His appointment as the head coach of Hearts of Oak has seen the reassignment of Edward Nii Odoom to lead the club's U20 side (Auroras FC).

He will be assisted in the dugout by Asare Bediako.

Papic has been unattached after ending his contract with the senior national team of eSwatini.

He is expected to bring his rich experience to bear at the club.

Papicbhas coached several clubs on the African continent namely Lobi Stars, Enyimba FC, Enugu Rangers, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Young Africans SC, Chippa United, Black Leopards and Polokwane City.