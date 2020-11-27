The first half was fairly balanced in terms of opportunities, but Medeama were the better side in terms of possession.

Nathaniel Acquah was denied from breaking the deadlock when his well-calculated freekick was saved by Eric Ofori Antwi in post for Medeama.

Medeama also had their turn when Eric Kwakwa saw his freekick denied by the woodwork.

Acquah again came close to scoring, but once again Antwi parried the ball away with his strong hands

In the second half Medeama threw more men up front in search for the opener.

Achaabi who was lovely in the second half stormed the 18-yard box of Legon Cities after beating his marker, but his shot was saved by Fatau Dauda

Jonas Attuquaye shot was blocked by Quattara and Baba Mahama’s rebound was parried away by Eric Ofori Antwi in post for the visitors.

Cephas Doku decided in a one on one with Ennin decided to outwit him, but the Medeama defender managed to clear the ball nicely- it appeared to be a penalty, but the replay shows the referee made the right call.

Legon Cities were left off the hook when their defender Adjei heckled a Medeama attacker from outside the box until they both lost balance and fell in the 18-yard box. It appeared to be a penalty, yet the referee allowed play to continue.

Asamoah Gyan who had been watching the ball from the stands since joining the Royals was finally introduced into the game in the 71st minute.

He replaced Raphael Doku in the 71st minute to make his Ghana Premier League return since leaving Liberty Professionals for Udinese in 2003.

Gyan showed glimpses of what he is made of when he nutmegged an opponent and put Cephas Doku through who also found Baba Mahama, but his cross couldn’t find anybody in particular.