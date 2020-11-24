Galliani explained that after they lost the league title, they saw no need to keep two of their finest players at the time.

Milan got off to a flying start with a goal by Antonio Nocerino after just 15 minutes. Ten minutes later, Sulley Muntari headed in a rebound that clearly crossed the line before Gianluigi Buffon knocked it back out. Somehow, the perfectly-positioned linesman didn’t see it.

At that point the goal would have made it 2-0, and Milan would most likely have gone on to victory. Instead, Juventus got an equalizer and escaped with a point. Did the decision cost Milan the title? Milan fans will always ponder that question.

However, despite it being a goal, it wasn't awarded by the officials. There was no goal-line technology at that time.

Juventus went on to win the title by four points this year, so their fans may point out that a three-point swing would not have been enough to give Milan the title. However, the entire course of history could have been completely different if the Rossoneri had won. They would have gone four points clear of Juventus and given the Bianconeri their first loss of the season. That certainly could have affected their confidence and how they approached the rest of the season.

Adriano Galliani has revealed that AC Milan decided to sell Ibrahimovic and Silva because they lost the Scudetto and indicated that they would have dominated the Italian topflight league for three consecutive seasons if Sulley Muntari’s goal had stood.

“History would have changed. We sold Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva at the end of that season, two champions who are still playing at the highest levels.”

“If things would have gone differently, they may still be Milan players and we could have signed Carlitos Tevez as well who, instead, signed for Juventus. With him we would have won three Serie A titles in a row.”

“It should have been allowed and we would have won the title that season,” Galliani told Libero.

Milan sold both Zlatan and Silva to French giants Paris Saint Germain for big fees during that summer.