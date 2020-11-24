The Phobians couldn’t face Aduana Stars on matchday one because some of their players contracted Coronavirus, but they have now been cleared after the personnel affected tested negative.

Accra Hearts of Oak have struggled against the Miners lately at the Accra Sports Stadium, having failed to win in three consecutive home league games (D2,L1), but five games in both official and unofficial matches (D3,L2). It should be noted that both the 2018 and the 2020 games were nullified due the Anas expose’ and the Coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Patrice Evra refers to Akrobeto as Ngolo Kante’s uncle

In the truncated league last season, the Obuasi giants held the champions of Africa in the year 2000 to a goalless draw.

This will be the 59th league clash between Hearts of Oak and the four times champions of Ghana.

The Miners were held to a 2-2 draw at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium against Karela on matchday of the Ghana Premier.

Ashanti Gold will still be counting the attacking prowess of the 2017 Ghana Premier League Hans Kwoffie, who opened his goal account against Karela on matchday 1.

Former Bechem United marks Abednego is expected to the lines for the Accra giants on Tuesday.

Below are the full details of the numbers involving the Hearts and AshGold.

Head to head (league meetings)

TOTAL MATCHES: 58

HEARTS: 27

ASHGOLD: 18

DRAW: 13

HEARTS AT HOME

TOTAL: 29

HEARTS: 17

ASHGOLD: 4

DRAW: 8

N/B: Head to head doesn’t include 2018 and 2019/2020 season.

Hearts performance at home last season

Wins-3

Draws- 2

Losses-3

Round 1 [Dec 29]

Hearts of Oak 0-1 Chelsea

Round 3

[Jan 12]

Hearts of Oak 2-1 Dwarfs

Round 6

[Jan 26]

Hearts of Oak 1-2 Asante Kotoko

Round 8

[Feb 6]

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 10

[Feb 16]

Hearts of Oak 3-2 Bechem

Round 12

[Mar 1]

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks

Round 14

[Mar 11]

Hearts of Oak 4-0 Great Olympics

AshGold's away performance last season

Wins-2

Draws-4

Losses 2

Round 2

[Jan 5]

King Faisal Babes 0-1 Ashanti Gold

Round 4

[Jan 15]

Legon Cities 0-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 6

[Jan 25]

Medeama 1-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 8

[Feb 6]

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 10

[Feb 16]

Asante Kotoko 0-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 12

[Mar 1]

WAFA 6-1 Ashanti Gold

Round 13

[Mar 7]

Aduana 0-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 15

[Mar 15]

Karela 1-2 Ashanti Gold