According to the party, the NDC is resorting to mischief and lies as polls come to an end.

Addressing a press conference in Accra Monday, December 7, a deputy campaign manager of the party Mustapha Hamid said the NDC is anticipating defeat hence their baseless accusations.

“Why are you calling on Volta region to rescue you; nobody is going to rescue you, your campaign has flopped. Are you a Volta party, I thought you are a national party. If indeed they have discovered illegal activities, they should go to the police and report those incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has called on polling agents of the party to stay alert during the counting of ballots as polls near closure.

According to the party, efforts by the ruling NPP to rig the elections are being monitored and thwarted.

“We call on all our agents and all Ghanaians to stay alert. When voting is done and counting begins, go to the polling station and monitor the counting. And our polling agents we are asking to be extra vigilant during the ballot counting, especially in the Ashanti region,” Mr Afriyie Ankrah noted at a press conference in Accra Monday.

He also noted the NDC is confident of victory by the close of polls.