He said: "For the NDC to have its hope of winning if they get 30 percent-plus in Ashanti, they would have gone a long way in winning."

The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered a total of 16,663,699 voters as of Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The old voters' register had a total of 16,845,420 registered voters.

The Commission had projected to register 15 million eligible Ghanaians in the 38-day mass registration exercise but exceeded that target after registering 16,663,669.

Pollster Ben Ephson analysing the voters' register per Regions said "I'm sure the Ashanti Region will be a huge battleground. If the NDC gets more than 30 percent in Ashanti, it would have gone a long way."

Touching on the three Northern regions reported to be the stronghold of the NDC, Ben Ephson said it "will be a big battleground because there has been an increase of 155,000 in the three Northern regions plus the new ones and that is hitherto like an NDC stronghold, I’m sure the NPP would want to break into that."

"I think that the battle actually is those who will take Central, and given the numbers now, Greater Accra and to some extent Western. The party which wins these three regions will win 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.