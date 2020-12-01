According to the NDC lawmaker, the First Lady was enstooled as a queenmother in the area but she has failed to deliver on the things she promised.

“She, as First Lady, who comes from Ningo cannot point to one thing that she’s done there. The only thing she’s taken credit for is she said she’s given Ningo a market; a market that is 34 years old. They came and painted it and she came to commission it; she has no shame,” he added.

He claimed the First Lady promised her people a landing site but failed to deliver, however, she has continued to use it as a campaign promise this year.

Sam George further registered his displeasure with the First Lady’s alleged attempts to denigrate his work in the Ningo-Prampram constituency as Member of Parliament.

“For four long years that her husband has been president what has she done? She rather comes with a convoy of 20 cars and walks with the disappointing parliamentary candidate to come and denigrate me but my people will respond to her at the ballot box,” he said.

The First Lady, yesterday, pryaed for her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the elections.

In a post on her Facebook timeline, with just about one week to the elections, she wrote that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has always left the battle to the Lord and there is no difference this time.

“Our Heavenly Father, I commit him once again into your hands. He has always left the Battle to You. This time is no different. We commit Ghana into your hands for this important week ahead. Amen,” the President’s wife wrote.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also committed Ghana into the hands of the Almighty God.